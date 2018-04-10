Unisys (UIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on UIS. ValuEngine cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS cut Unisys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Unisys by 50.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,496,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 503,443 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Unisys by 24.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 116,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unisys by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 177,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Unisys by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,369,000.

Unisys stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. 305,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,443. The stock has a market cap of $524.92, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. Unisys has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.07 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Unisys will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

