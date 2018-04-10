UNITE Group plc (UTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 862.83 ($11.92).

A number of research firms have commented on UTG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($12.02) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.74) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 710 ($9.81) to GBX 850 ($11.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “restricted” rating and issued a GBX 892 ($12.32) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

UNITE Group stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 768.50 ($10.62). 1,126,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,474. UNITE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 618 ($8.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 833 ($11.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $2,020.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 835.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a GBX 15.40 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/unite-group-plc-utg-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages-updated-updated-updated.html.

About UNITE Group

The Unite Group plc is a United Kingdom-based developer and operator of student accommodation. The Company provides a home for over 50,000 students in approximately 140 properties in over 28 of England and Scotland’s University towns and cities. It operates through two segments: Operations and Property.

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.