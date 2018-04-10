Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Stake Raised by United Bank

United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 98,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,076.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after buying an additional 13,452,551 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% in the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 709,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,546,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,761,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $82,002.70, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602. 3.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut shares of Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

