United Community Bank, Inc. (UCBI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in United Community Bank, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,474 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of United Community Bank worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCBI. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of United Community Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in United Community Bank by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Community Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in United Community Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Community Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. United Community Bank, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2,470.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.87.

United Community Bank (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. United Community Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Bank, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from United Community Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. United Community Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

About United Community Bank

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

