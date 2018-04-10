Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect United Community Financial (UCFC) Stock Price

Media coverage about United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Community Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.9439586586423 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

UCFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of UCFC stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. United Community Financial has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $493.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.42.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.98 million. equities research analysts forecast that United Community Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

