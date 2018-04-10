United Microelectronics Co. (UMC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,525,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of United Microelectronics worth $37,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 51.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 111.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 58,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 496.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 77,481 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,112,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 789,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,258.85, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.10.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and LED industries.

