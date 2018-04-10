United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.12

News stories about United Rentals (NYSE:URI) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Rentals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.8927258231234 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised United Rentals to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.18.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $6.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $100.62 and a 12-month high of $190.74. The company has a market cap of $14,533.38, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.52.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 40.20% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William B. Plummer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,376.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale A. Asplund sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $231,211.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,903.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,448 shares of company stock worth $18,659,953. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

