Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 53,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,113 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $122.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $98,180.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

