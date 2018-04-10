Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTX. FMR LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,590,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,514,316,000 after buying an additional 2,401,795 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 14,827.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,079,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,813,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,693,250,000 after purchasing an additional 848,623 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 50.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,244,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,067,000 after purchasing an additional 756,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 325.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,567,000 after purchasing an additional 673,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX opened at $122.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98,180.79, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/united-technologies-co-utx-stake-raised-by-texas-yale-capital-corp-updated-updated.html.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.