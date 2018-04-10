UBS Analysts Give United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) a $155.00 Price Target

UBS set a $155.00 price target on United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th, www.tipranks.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of United Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.07.

UTX stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.96. 4,227,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,129,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $98,180.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that United Technologies will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 647,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 19.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 633,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

