Unity Ingot (CRYPTO:UNY) Market Cap Reaches $4.80 Million

Unity Ingot (CURRENCY:UNY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Unity Ingot has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Unity Ingot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unity Ingot token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unity Ingot has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00761341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014653 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00175933 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Unity Ingot

Unity Ingot launched on March 28th, 2017. Unity Ingot’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,000,000 tokens. Unity Ingot’s official Twitter account is @IngotTokenFam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unity Ingot is unityingot.com.

Unity Ingot Token Trading

Unity Ingot can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to buy Unity Ingot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unity Ingot must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unity Ingot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

