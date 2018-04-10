Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 173.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,600 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Universal Forest Products worth $25,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 393.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPI. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ UFPI traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. 197,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,272. The firm has a market cap of $2,007.47, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.82. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $966.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary E. Tuuk purchased 10,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $280,590.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Allen T. Peters sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $151,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,044.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,790 shares of company stock valued at $631,369. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

