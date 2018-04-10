Universe (UNI) Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. Universe has a total market cap of $954,530.00 and $49.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000777 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 31,128,474 coins and its circulating supply is 19,928,474 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw.

Universe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is not presently possible to buy Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

