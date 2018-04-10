Unum (UNM) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.26

Media headlines about Unum (NYSE:UNM) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unum earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.845606900378 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.22. 146,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,467. Unum has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10,308.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Unum (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Unum had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Unum’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Unum will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Unum in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unum in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

In other Unum news, EVP Christopher J. Jerome sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $397,325.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of Unum stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $260,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $999,888. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

