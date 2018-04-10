Upland Software (UPLD) CFO Sells $1,191,600.00 in Stock

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,512.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $584.42, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 784.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

