UpToken (UP) One Day Volume Hits $675,484.00

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One UpToken token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UpToken has a market cap of $16.92 million and $675,484.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UpToken has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00746032 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00180169 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039236 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

UpToken Token Profile

UpToken was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,606,412 tokens. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken. UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org. UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken.

Buying and Selling UpToken

UpToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase UpToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UpToken must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UpToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UpToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UpToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.