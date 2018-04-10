Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Ur-energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.38.

Ur-energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 221,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,111. Ur-energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Ur-energy had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,692,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,016.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-energy during the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-energy during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-energy during the 4th quarter valued at $14,089,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-energy during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000.

Ur-energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

