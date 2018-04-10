Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $834.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post $834.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $831.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $841.92 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $761.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $834.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.99%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In other news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 20,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $738,589.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $405,331.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,865 shares of company stock worth $6,907,509. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

URBN traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,386. The company has a market cap of $4,182.75, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/urban-outfitters-inc-urbn-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-834-72-million.html.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.