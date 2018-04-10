Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,340,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,367,000 after acquiring an additional 174,644 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 332,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 109,357 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 103,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 82,421 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $760.98, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.37. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 13.40%. equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

UBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 82 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

