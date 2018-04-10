US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 6th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.61 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.37.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.10 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33,466.04, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 425,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 305,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 141,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 135,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,738.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

