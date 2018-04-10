US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $1,182.37, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. US Ecology had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that US Ecology will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey R. Feeler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $1,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,542.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,742 shares of company stock worth $1,972,642. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECOL. UBS began coverage on US Ecology in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of US Ecology in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of US Ecology in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

