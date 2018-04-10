USD Partners (USDP) Given a $11.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) has been given a $11.00 price objective by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of USD Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. USD Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

USDP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $283.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.82. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 19.85%. research analysts expect that USD Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $10,893,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in USD Partners by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 862,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Center Coast Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,893,000. Institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related logistics assets, including rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure. The Company’s segments include Terminalling services and Fleet services. The Terminalling services segment consists of various operations, including Hardisty terminal, Casper terminal and Ethanol terminals.

