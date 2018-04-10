UTRUST Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:UTK)

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One UTRUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001708 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta and Kucoin. UTRUST has a market capitalization of $33.60 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UTRUST has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00765039 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00176090 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00062432 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About UTRUST

UTRUST’s genesis date was December 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,937,007 tokens. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. UTRUST’s official website is utrust.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Utrust is a blockchain-based platform that combines elements from traditional payment systems with the advantages provided by cryptocurrencies. The platform allows users to buy items, digital or physical, with their favorite cryptocurrency or token while providing a consumer-protection system in which coins are held in escrow until the transaction is fully complete. In case of a conflict, the resolution is handled by Utrust. The Utrust platform features its own Ethereum-based token, the UTK. The token provides multiple advantages, including a zero-fee system within the Utrust platform, which means that payments made with the UTK are free of charge. The token also runs on a buy-back & burn program in which part of the revenue generated by Utrust is allocated to the purchase of tokens that are then publicly destroyed, creating a deflationary currency. “

UTRUST Token Trading

UTRUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy UTRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTRUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

