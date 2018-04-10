Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy Partners from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy Partners to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Yorkville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy Partners (NYSE VLP) traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.71. 301,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,992. The stock has a market cap of $2,594.48, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. Valero Energy Partners has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 144.86% and a net margin of 52.75%. Valero Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Partners will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other logistics assets in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions that are integral to the operations of the ten of Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) refineries.

