ValiRx (LON:VAL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.90) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (2.60) (($0.04)) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

VAL stock opened at GBX 2.64 ($0.04) on Tuesday. ValiRx has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.75 ($0.11).

Separately, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of ValiRx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/valirx-val-issues-earnings-results.html.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing technologies and products in oncology therapeutics and diagnostics in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates in two segments, Drug Development and Sale of Self-Test Drug Kits. Its proprietary GeneICE technology enables selective silencing of genes by targeted histone deacetylation that leads to chromatin condensation.

