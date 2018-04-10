Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Position Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 263.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Derby & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Peter J. Baum bought 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,599.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,792.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VLY opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,009.50, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.89. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

