Discovery (DISCB) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Discovery from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:DISCB traded down $9.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 721. Discovery has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,175.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

