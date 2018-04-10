Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GVA. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Granite Construction to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of GVA stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,835. The company has a market capitalization of $2,205.54, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $68.58.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $801.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.83 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

