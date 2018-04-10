HNI (NYSE:HNI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, April 2nd.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HNI in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HNI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:HNI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 157,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,778. HNI has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1,557.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.36.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. HNI had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $584.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that HNI will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HNI news, Chairman Stanley A. Askren sold 25,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $982,007.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,305 shares of company stock worth $3,804,847 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 5,066.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 235,787 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of HNI by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 83,889 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth $4,628,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of HNI by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HNI by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company’s office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage and tables. The Company’s segments include office furniture and hearth products. The office furniture segment manufactures and markets a line of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

