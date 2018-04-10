SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Downgraded by ValuEngine

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.85. 288,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,484. The stock has a market cap of $99.75, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.88. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a net margin of 84.52% and a return on equity of 18.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SandRidge Permian Trust during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust by 437.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,153 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust by 144.3% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,280 shares during the period. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

