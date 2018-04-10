VanceInfo Technologies (NYSE:VIT) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.35

Headlines about VanceInfo Technologies (NYSE:VIT) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VanceInfo Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.5290334716077 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of VIT stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday.

About VanceInfo Technologies

VanceInfo Technologies Inc (VanceInfo) is a holding company. VanceInfo is an information technology (IT) service provider and is offshore software development company. VanceInfo is principally engaged in the provision of IT services, which include quality assurance testing, application development and maintenances (ADMs), research and development (R&D), globalization and localization, and enterprise solutions in the People’s Republic of China.

