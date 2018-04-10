VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (CBON) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSEARCA:CBON opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

