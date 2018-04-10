VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (SMB) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,010 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.20% of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0203 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

About VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

