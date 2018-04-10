VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0501 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $25.42.

