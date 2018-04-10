VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (MORT)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4237 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA MORT opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

