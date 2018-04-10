Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $1.03 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx comprises 1.3% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 21,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 90,101,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,176,680. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a one year low of $38.71 and a one year high of $52.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

