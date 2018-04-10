Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 9,400 Altaba (AABA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altaba by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altaba by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altaba by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altaba in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altaba by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AABA shares. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Altaba in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr downgraded Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.32 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Altaba from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Altaba from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

In other Altaba news, CFO Alexi Wellman sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $97,047.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tci Fund Management Ltd sold 1,214,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $90,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,217,202 shares of company stock worth $90,321,425 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AABA traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.78. 9,333,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,592,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $58,996.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.20 and a beta of 1.95. Altaba has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $80.56.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

