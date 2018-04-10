Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1563 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,230. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $58.90.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

