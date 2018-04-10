Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.278 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,083. Vanguard European Stock Index Fund has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $63.60.

About Vanguard European Stock Index Fund

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

