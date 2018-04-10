National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

VUG stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.39. The company had a trading volume of 599,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,047. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $152.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/vanguard-growth-etf-vug-is-national-asset-management-inc-s-8th-largest-position-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.