Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA) is Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 432.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Legg Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Legg Mason Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

VEA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.87. 9,749,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,656,071. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1615 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th.

