VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (BMV:VOOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5742 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.69. VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF has a 52-week low of $98.13 and a 52-week high of $116.72.

WARNING: “VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (BMV:VOOV)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/vanguard-sp-500-value-etf-voov-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-57-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.