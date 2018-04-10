Raymond James & Associates Buys 35,110 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $20,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 540,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,714,000 after buying an additional 104,627 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,935. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $61.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

