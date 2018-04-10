Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 338,320,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,320,000 after acquiring an additional 335,745,268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,930,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,702,000 after purchasing an additional 809,375 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,771,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,090,000 after purchasing an additional 969,828 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 8,096,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,298,000 after acquiring an additional 915,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,333,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,917 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.50. 2,154,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,570. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.55 and a twelve month high of $146.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.5661 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

