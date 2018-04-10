VASCO Data Security International (VDSI) and Cerner (CERN) Head-To-Head Survey

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ: VDSI) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of VASCO Data Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of VASCO Data Security International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Cerner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VASCO Data Security International and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VASCO Data Security International -11.59% 6.12% 4.71% Cerner 16.86% 16.82% 12.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VASCO Data Security International and Cerner’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VASCO Data Security International $193.29 million 2.65 -$22.39 million $0.43 29.65 Cerner $5.14 billion 3.69 $866.97 million $2.20 25.95

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than VASCO Data Security International. Cerner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VASCO Data Security International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

VASCO Data Security International has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerner has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VASCO Data Security International and Cerner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VASCO Data Security International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cerner 0 10 10 0 2.50

VASCO Data Security International currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Cerner has a consensus price target of $67.14, indicating a potential upside of 17.58%. Given VASCO Data Security International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VASCO Data Security International is more favorable than Cerner.

Summary

Cerner beats VASCO Data Security International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

VASCO Data Security International Company Profile

VASCO Data Security International, Inc. designs, develops and markets digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses. Its solutions secure access to data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their Web-based and mobile applications, and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. It also provides tools for application developers to integrate security functions into their Web-based and mobile applications. It facilitates digital transactions involving the signing, sending and managing of documents. Its security solutions include both open standards-based and solutions.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as EHR agnostic platform, CareAware, that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions; and various complementary services, including support, hosting, managed, implementation, and strategic consulting services. Further, it provides various services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management, revenue cycle, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. It serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

