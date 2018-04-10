Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VASCO Data Security International (VDSI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VASCO Data Security International, Inc. is a global leader in trusted security with two-factor authentication, transaction data signing, document e-signature and identity management solutions designed for all businesses and government agencies. VASCO also secures access to data and applications in the cloud and provides a robust toolset for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VDSI. TheStreet cut VASCO Data Security International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut VASCO Data Security International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VASCO Data Security International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of VDSI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.80. 149,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,279. The firm has a market cap of $514.06, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.34. VASCO Data Security International has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $15.00.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. VASCO Data Security International had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. equities research analysts expect that VASCO Data Security International will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VASCO Data Security International news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 36,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $530,497.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,999,620 shares in the company, valued at $100,584,539.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,765 shares of company stock worth $2,858,186. Corporate insiders own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 59.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VASCO Data Security International in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of VASCO Data Security International in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 69.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VASCO Data Security International in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About VASCO Data Security International

VASCO Data Security International, Inc designs, develops and markets digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses.

