Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 17th. The firm currently has a $2.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on VBLT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray downgraded Vascular Biogenics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. JMP Securities downgraded Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.25. 175,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,625. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.04, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -1.67.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 23,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

