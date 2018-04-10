Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 39,375 Shares of AT&T (T)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $63,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,143,056,000 after buying an additional 9,053,649 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6,188.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,900,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,343,000 after buying an additional 6,790,430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,118,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,538,000 after buying an additional 6,330,819 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,961,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,545,000 after buying an additional 5,619,434 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18,965.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,941,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,917,000 after buying an additional 4,915,969 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.90 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $218,732.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

In other news, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,477.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

