VeChain (VEN) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week

VeChain (CURRENCY:VEN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $71.49 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00039454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Liqui, Kucoin and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00745963 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00179232 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00058059 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00170316 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 873,378,637 coins and its circulating supply is 524,770,505 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.com. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain is a blockchain decentralized for products and information, building a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the blockchain technology. “

VeChain Coin Trading

VeChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Huobi, EtherDelta, COSS, Liqui, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC, Lbank and BigONE. It is not currently possible to purchase VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeChain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.