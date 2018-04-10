Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.83. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $2,743.74, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects.

